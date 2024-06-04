Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Assam DGP Guarantees Strong Law & Order During Vote Counting

GUWAHATI: As the country prepares for the eagerly awaited results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, top police officials in Assam have reassured the public of their dedication to upholding law and order.

Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh reiterated this commitment on social media platform X. He wrote, “We remain committed to maintaining Law & Order at all costs," Singh wrote. "All District SPs have been suitably directed. Adequate force has been deployed and stand-by forces are also available to counter any mischief anywhere.”

The DGP’s statement was made in response to a post by Assam chief minister, who emphasized the government’s commitment to a fair and peaceful counting process.