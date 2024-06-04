Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Assam DGP Guarantees Strong Law & Order During Vote Counting

GUWAHATI: As the country prepares for the eagerly awaited results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, top police officials in Assam have reassured the public of their dedication to upholding law and order.
Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh reiterated this commitment on social media platform X. He wrote, “We remain committed to maintaining Law & Order at all costs," Singh wrote. "All District SPs have been suitably directed. Adequate force has been deployed and stand-by forces are also available to counter any mischief anywhere.”
The DGP’s statement was made in response to a post by Assam chief minister, who emphasized the government’s commitment to a fair and peaceful counting process.
CM Sarma stated that their top priority was to ensure a fair and peaceful counting process. He mentioned that the police had been given strict instructions to maintain law and order, and he warned that any attempts to disrupt or take the law into their own hands would be met with firm action, adding that such behaviour would not be tolerated.
According to the News18 Mega Exit Poll 2024 Lok Sabha elections, significant changes are expected in Assam’s political landscape. The NDA, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is projected to win 10-13 out of 14 seats in the polls.
Early data suggests that Congress’ Rakibul Hussain is currently leading in the Dhubri constituency. Kripanath Mallah of the BJP is in the lead in the Karimganj constituency.
Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal and Gaurav Gogoi is leading in Dibrugarh and Jorhat seats respectively. In Lakhimpur, Pradhan Baruah of the BJP is in the lead.
In Assam, the ruling BJP contested 11 parliamentary constituencies, leaving two seats for its key ally, AGP, and one seat for UPPL.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had won 9 seats, INC 3, AIUDF 1, and IND 1 in the state. In 2014, BJP had won 7 seats, INC 3, AIUDF 3, and IND 1.
Assam has the largest share of Lok Sabha seats – 14 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats – in the eight northeastern states. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance and the North East Democratic Alliance won 19 seats, while the Congress won only four-three in Assam and one in Meghalaya.
