Rouse Avenue Court grants 7-day custody of 5 accused to CBI in NEET UG paper-leak case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday granted 7 days’ custody of 5 accused arrested in the NEET UG Paper leak case. The CBI produced the accused Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, and Yash Yadav before the court.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta remanded Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, and Yash Yadav for 7 days of CBI custody.

While granting police custody, the court noted, “ Allegedly, accused Dinesh Biwal, who is the brother of accused Mangilal and also the relative of accused Yash Yadav, had facilitated the circulation of NEET question paper in conspiracy with the co-accused persons.”

The court said that, allegedly, there is a larger conspiracy angle present in this case, and the investigation is at its very nascent stage. The custody of the accused persons has been sought in order to unearth the entire conspiracy, as well as arrest all the active members of this organised paper leak gang and also for the recovery of all the relevant incriminating material.

The custody of these accused persons is also sought to prevent further tampering with the evidence, as allegedly, some of the accused persons have already deleted the incriminating data from their mobile phones, the court noted.

“Therefore, keeping in view of all the details facts and circumstances, discussed above, both the applications filed by the CBI seeking seven days Police custody remand of all the five accused persons are hereby allowed and all the five accused persons namely, Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Shubham Madhukar Khairnar are remanded to police custodv for seven days subject to their medical examination,” Special Judge ordered.

The court had directed the CBI to produce all the accused persons on 20.05.2026.

The CBI had sought 7 days’ custody of all 5 accused. CBI Prosecutor said that the custody of the accused persons was required to unearth the larger Conspiracy behind the paper leak and to investigate the involvement of public servants, as the NEET was to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (ANI)

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