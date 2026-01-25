Sabarimala gold theft: CMO pressure led to bail for accused, alleges Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly V.D. Satheesan, on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government over the handling of the Sabarimala gold theft case, alleging serious lapses by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) due to pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) which, he said, enabled the primary accused to secure statutory bail.

Speaking to the media here, Satheesan said the SIT’s failure to file charge sheets within the mandatory 90-day period had directly resulted in accused persons regarding the Sabarimala gold theft case walking out of jail.

“Murari Babu obtained default bail due to the delay, while prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti has also secured bail in one case and could get bail in subsequent cases if the same lapse continues,” he warned.

“The failure to even submit an interim charge sheet has weakened the prosecution and opened the door for the accused to come out on bail,” Satheesan said, adding that this would also allow those under the investigation radar to obtain bail immediately after arrest.

He added that neither the stolen gold nor the items allegedly taken out has been recovered so far.

The Opposition leader alleged that intense pressure was exerted on the SIT by the Chief Minister’s Office to delay the filing of charge sheets — an allegation he claimed had subsequently been validated by court observations.

While saying that the Opposition still had faith in the SIT as an institution, Satheesan said its performance in this case had fallen far short of legal expectations.

Referring to earlier court proceedings, the LoP said bail had initially been denied due to the risk of evidence tampering if the accused were released.

“Creating a situation where accused who were earlier denied bail could secure statutory bail is unacceptable,” he said, recalling Supreme Court observations questioning whether those accused of stealing Lord Ayyappa’s gold were now seeking bail. (IANS)

