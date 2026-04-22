Sabarimala gold theft row: Special Investigation Team (SIT) questions former TDB president again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the controversial removal of gold plated panels from Sabarimala temple in 2025 has intensified its enquiry, questioning key figures and examining procedural lapses that have triggered political and administrative scrutiny.

This comes at a time when the SIT is to submit its comprehensive report to the High Court, which had appointed them last year.

Former Devaswom Board president, P.S. Prasanth, was questioned for the third time on Monday as part of the expanding probe. Ajikumar, a former member of the Devaswom Board, was also interrogated. Investigators are focussing on the circumstances under which the gold panels were handed over to the temple’s tantri without prior approval from the Kerala High Court, a move the SIT has flagged as a clear violation of established norms.

The issue had earlier snowballed into a controversy, prompting Prasanth to tender an apology before the High Court.

The SIT is now examining whether the decision to transfer the panels bypassed mandatory oversight mechanisms and if any undue influence was involved. In parallel, the SIT has recorded statements from all officials involved in transporting the panels on September 7, 2025. Testimonies were collected both at Sannidhanam and in Thiruvananthapuram, reflecting the probe’s widening scope and urgency.

Attention has also turned to the role of the current Thiruvabharanam Commissioner, whose statement is expected to be pivotal. The commissioner had initially raised concerns over the technical expertise of Smart Creations, the firm entrusted with the gold plating work, but later submitted a report certifying the company’s competence. (IANS)

Also Read: Sabarimala gold theft: CMO pressure led to bail for accused, alleges Satheesan