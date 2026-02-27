SC sets final hearing in Sonam Wangchuk’s wife’s detention plea on March 10

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday scheduled the final hearing in the plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmos, wife of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging her husband’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA), for March 10. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale also clarified that the Court will not grant any more time to parties for any further arguments on the matter. “If we have any doubt (on the case), only that we will ask. That day we are closing it. We will not allow anything (beyond clearing doubts). Come what may, close it”, the Court stated. (ANI)

