SCBA Urges Sonam Wangchuk to End Fast, Pledges Legal Support for NEET and Education Reforms

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's deteriorating health during his indefinite fast, the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday passed a resolution urging him to end his protest.

The SCBA said Wangchuk's movement had drawn national attention to issues concerning the NEET examination and broader challenges in the education system. It noted that his protest underscored the need for transparency, accountability and institutional reform while reaffirming the importance of constitutional values.

The Committee expressed disappointment that authorities had not responded with sufficient urgency despite Wangchuk's extreme step. It also voiced concern over systemic shortcomings affecting students and declining institutional accountability. The SCBA resolved to provide legal and research support for initiatives promoting transparency, fairness and accountability in education, and to back reforms aimed at strengthening institutional integrity and ethical governance.

Reaffirming its commitment to constitutional values, the SCBA appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, safeguard his health and continue contributing to the nation through his leadership. (ANI)

Also Read: Vishal Dadlani Urges Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike