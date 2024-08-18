Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticises government over train accidents, CAG report on Railways

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the Union government over the train accident near Kanpur that took place in the wee hours of Saturday.

He also criticised the Centre over the CAG report stating that funds meant for the Indian Railways were being misused.

The senior Congress leader also expressed concern over the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor in a Kolkata medical college and the Udaipur stabbing incident involving two schoolboys.

While speaking to IANS, Pawan Khera said, “Train accidents are increasing, and every time it is said that there’s a protective system in place. So, what does this system do? Which company is providing this system? Is it installed on all trains and routes?”

The Congress leader further said, “Safety and facilities in Indian Railways are continuously decreasing, and the worries of passengers are growing day-by-day. I don’t think the government is serious about this aspect.

“Last week, a CAG report was released on the Railways, and the misuse of funds was mentioned in it, which clearly shows that there is no focus on safety and facilities for Indian Railways.”

The Congress leader also expressed concern over the rape and murder case in Kolkata, stating, “The strike by hospitals across the country is not due to vandalism at the teaching hospital but because of the rape and murder of a medical professional.”

He added, “The government must identify those who are responsible for the vandalism, and the police will take strict action against them.

“The doctors are worried about their safety, and we stand with them. If we can’t ensure the safety of medical staff, it’s obvious they will face difficulties in performing their duties properly. We fully support the doctors and the medical fraternity.”

Commenting on the comparisons between India and Bangladesh regarding the treatment of minorities, Pawan Khera said, “India cannot be compared to Bangladesh. India’s democracy is built on strong foundations laid by our ancestors like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar. No one can shake these foundations.”

Regarding the stabbing in Udaipur, he said, “I spoke to the District Collector about the incident because Udaipur is my city. The situation is calm and fully under control. We appeal to all the youth to stay away from such incidents and maintain peace.” (IANS)

