Congress Demands JPC Probe into Adani-Hindenburg Controversy, Urges Caste Census and Investigation into SEBI Allegations

New Delhi: Targeting the Centre over the US-based short seller Hindenburg’s report and its allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, Congress on Tuesday asserted for a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the matter.

Congress MP KC Venugopal said, “Today, we convened a meeting of AICC General Secretaries, Incharges and PCC presidents under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. We discussed one of the biggest scams happening in the country right now- the Hindenburg revelations, the scam related to Adani and SEBI..... We have made the demand for a JPC.” He further said that if any Congressman is involved in this, then that should also be investigated.

“We are requesting the government that if any Congressman is involved in this, then that should also be investigated. We are ready to face that investigation. If there is a conspiracy from INDIA parties, then that should also be investigated. Why are they (Central Government) running away from the investigation? Do not threaten us by sending ED again. These ED people have to understand they are not the tool of the government,” Venugopal added. KC Venugopal also mentioned that in the meeting, they also discussed the Bangladesh protest issue.

“We had again reiterated our demand of a nationwide caste census from the Government of India without any delay at all...We already demanded Wayanad disaster be announced as a national disaster...We discussed the natural calamities that happened in other parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal and Northeastern states. Regarding the Bangladesh issue, a meeting was called by the Government of India to take all possible steps to ensure that targeted attacks on religious minorities and their places of worship are stopped and to ensure that they are enabled to live a life of security, dignity and harmony,” the Congress MP said. Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Jairam Ramesh said that the way new revelations have come out, it is even more important that a JPC be formed.

“We have reiterated the demand for a JPC in the context of the Adani mega scam. The central government must conduct a caste census at the national level. According to the Constitution, the responsibility for caste census lies with the central government. Compliance and respect for the provisions of the Constitution related to social, economic and political justice,” he said. (ANI)

