Three Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Cachar While Returning to Bangladesh

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Three Bangladeshi citizens, including a woman, were detained at Gumrah in Cachar’s Katigorah constituency on Tuesday night. The Bangladeshis, identified as Rina Akhtar, Mohammad Awal, and Mohammad Harun, had travelled from Bengaluru and were on their way back to Bangladesh. They reportedly confessed that they had entered India illegally in 2012 and stayed in various parts of the country in search of jobs. They used to change their address in India to avoid the concerned authorities.

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