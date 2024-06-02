Sex videos case: ‘JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna refuses to cooperate’

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is making every effort to recover the mobile phone allegedly used by arrested JD(S) MP and prime accused in the sex videos case, Prajwal Revanna, to record sexual acts and assaults on his victims.

The recovery of the mobile phone has become the primary focus of the investigation, as former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna is not cooperating with the Investigating Officers by providing information or answering questions, sources stated.

His voice samples will be collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match the voice in the videos. SIT sources said that the Hassan MP has remained tight-lipped throughout the interrogation.

On the second day of questioning, the officers were still unable to get any answers to their questions from Prajwal Revanna.

Throughout Friday, Prajwal Revanna maintained that he was not connected to the sex videos and that the investigators can conduct the probe however they want.

“Prajwal has been non-cooperative throughout the probe since his arrest. He is claiming that the scandal is a political conspiracy against him and that he will answer questions only after consulting his lawyer,” sources said.

The SIT has learnt that Prajwal Revanna lodged a complaint on March 29, 2023 regarding a missing mobile phone through his Personal Assistant, Bharat Raj, in Hassan.

Sources indicate that the original device is with Prajwal Revanna’s former driver, Karthik Gowda.

Sources said that Karthik Gowda is currently absconding in a foreign location and the SIT is making all efforts to track him down. It is believed that Karthik Gowda was the first person to see the private videos and that he shared them with arrested BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda and some Congress leaders.

Karthik Gowda had earlier alleged that Prajwal Revanna’s family had threatened him and forcefully took his property.

He also said that Prajwal Revanna’s family kidnapped him and his pregnant wife to coerce him into signing property documents.

Later, using the police, his wife was assaulted, leading to her suffering a miscarriage, sources said. The SIT is in contact with Karthik Gowda’s family to gather more information. The agency has collected the IMEI number of the cell phone and is attempting to track it down, sources stated. Prajwal Revanna has been handed over to SIT custody until June 6 by a court. The authorities are planning to take him to Hassan and Holenarasipur on Sunday. (IANS)

