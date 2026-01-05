Sheikh Shahjahan case: CBI takes custody of accused in bid to murder witness

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of Abdul Alim Molla, who was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Bhola Ghosh, a key witness in the case involving Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, sources in the central investigating agency said. Last month, Bhola Ghosh’s car met with a fatal road accident near the Boyarmari petrol pump in North 24 Parganas district. His son and the driver were killed on the spot after the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. Subsequently, questions were raised over whether the incident was a deliberate attempt to murder Bhola Ghosh. The police arrested Abdul Alim Molla, the truck driver and the prime accused in the case, in connection with the incident. Following this, the CBI approached a court in Basirhat seeking his custody. It has been learnt that the court has granted the CBI’s request. According to sources in the central investigating agency, in 2024, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had gone to Sheikh Shahjahan’s residence to conduct a search in connection with the ration distribution scam case. (IANS)

