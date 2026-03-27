Shouldn’t be available over-the-counter: Dr Trehan as GLP-1 drugs hit market

GURUGRAM: India's healthcare authorities have issued strict warnings regarding the misuse of GLP-1 drugs, following the expiration of their patents and the release of cheaper generic alternatives. Medical experts emphasise that GLP-1 drugs should only be taken under medical supervision to avoid health complications.

Speaking to ANI, Chairman & MD, Medanta, Dr Naresh Trehan, said regarding the recent surge in availability of generic versions of GLP-1 drugs following the expiry of their patents.

"When the patent of the GLP-1 drug expired, several pharmaceutical companies introduced its generic version. When these were introduced, it was seen that they were freely accessible to the public. So, the Health Ministry issued a notice to everyone that the drug should be consumed only under the supervision of doctors, endocrinologists or internists. So that they can be monitored because the drug is effective for weight loss, but it has side effects, too. So, if someone goes for self-medication, there would be dangers," Dr Trehan told ANI.

He further added,"This should not be available over-the-counter or online because the medicine has complications. People might find it convenient that would be able to lose weight without exercise or a specific diet but it comes with pancreatitis, nausea, vomiting, and an effect on the liver. So, it can have serious consequences. So, I would like to put it in perspective that it is the responsibility of the patient to have treatment under doctors' supervision and not self-medicate." (ANI)

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