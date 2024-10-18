Solid Waste Plant Struggles With Non-Segregation of Waste Causing Problem for Dibrugarh Civic Body

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh solid waste management project has been facing the problem of segregation of waste. Presently, the solid waste management project at Lekai has been processing over 1000 metric tonnes of solid waste everyday. It was Assam’s first solid waste management project, inaugurated by former Union Minister Rameswar Teli. Speaking to The Sentinel, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Mayor Dr Saikat Patra said, “We are producing over 1000 MT of solid waste everyday but our capacity is 700 MT. Segregation of waste is a major problem and due to that we are facing problem.”

“We are producing small amount of organic manure from this plant. The issue will be resolved if waste has been properly separated during door-to-door pickup. We have employed 7-8 persons for segregation of waste and it takes time. If people keep two dustbins for dry and wet waste and keep it properly then it will be easy for us,” Patra stated.

He further added, “Now we are getting waste from Chabua, Duliajan and many more places as the project is meant for the whole Dibrugarh district. All the waste are dumped in the plant site and our workers have to segregate the waste. If it was done properly then we can directly give it to the machine.”

Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation has been collecting door-to-door waste from 7000 household approximately out of 9000 households of the town.

But, the department has been trying hard to cover 100 percent in the coming days. Many NGOs has been engaged by the DMC and they are collecting Rs 100 from every household for collecting waste. The project was built on a 28.3-hectare plot of land with a cost of Rs 75.3 crore. The project was built under the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Programme (AUIIP).

