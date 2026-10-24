Sonam Wangchuk Accused of Diverting Ladakh Talks from Land and Cultural Safeguards

LEH: The Civil Society Forum of Ladakh has accused activist Sonam Wangchuk of hijacking the original agenda of land, job and cultural safeguards in the ongoing dialogue with the Centre, and claimed that the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) no longer represent the voices of all districts.

The Forum met in Leh and expressed deep concern over delays in the talks between the Union Home Ministry (MHA), the LAB and the KDA. It alleged a deviation from the original agenda of safeguarding Ladakh's land, jobs and culture, and criticised what it called the confrontational attitude of some members during the negotiations. (IANS)