Sonam Wangchuk Threatens Indefinite Fast, Foot March Over Delhi Detentions

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk issued a stern 24-hour ultimatum to the Union government today, warning he will launch an indefinite hunger strike and a massive foot march if the thousands of political leaders and youth activists detained in Delhi are not released by tomorrow.

The national capital remains under a heavy security blanket following a sweeping police crackdown against the "Jantar Mantar 2.0" protests.

Authorities have detained around 5,000 people, including opposition leaders Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, while shutting down dozens of metro stations.

Wangchuk, who recently led a month-long march from Ladakh for constitutional safeguards, strongly condemned the state's heavy-handed response.

"Suppressing peaceful, democratic voices is a direct assault on the Constitution," Wangchuk stated. "If our leaders and youth are not released unconditionally by tomorrow morning, I will sit on an indefinite fast right here.

We will also begin a foot march to Delhi, and no amount of barricades will stop the people’s resolve."

The activist’s warning adds massive pressure on the government as opposition parties rally behind the protest, calling the police action a flagrant abuse of power.