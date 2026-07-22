Sonam Wangchuk shifted to Medanta Hospital following Delhi HC order

New Delhi: Educator, innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an hunger strike for the last 24 days, was on Tuesday evening shifted to Medanta from Safdarjung Hospital, in compliance with an order by the Delhi High Court.

A health bulletin issued by the Safdarjung Hospital stated, “Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital today at 06:40 pm and has been handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for further medical care as per the order dated June 21 of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi.”

The hospital mentioned that at the time of discharge, his vital parameters were stable.

“However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L,” it stated.

Pancytopenia is a dangerous medical condition where the bone marrow produces fewer red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets than normal due to nutritional deficiencies. It causes a combination of severe fatigue (anaemia), frequent infections (leucopoenia), and excessive bleeding or bruising. Further, the bulletin also said that copies of all relevant medical records, investigation reports, and treatment documents have been handed over to the receiving medical team to ensure continuity of care.

Earlier in the day, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia of the Delhi High Court said that Wangchuk would be shifted to the hospital of his choice.

“What we propose to do is get him shifted to the hospital of his choice, that is Medanta. He will be treated by a Medanta doctor. All treatment details at Safdarjung Hospital will be supplied to Medanta immediately, and he will be treated there. A panel of doctors to be formed by the director of Medanta,” the Chief Justice Upadhyaya-led Bench had said.

After examining the medical records and interacting with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Wangchuk’s personal physicians, the Delhi High Court observed that there was broad agreement among the medical experts that his condition warranted continuous observation.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the High Court’s order, Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali J. Angmo said that he has decided to continue his agitation till the Parliament takes cognisance of the Delhi Police’s “brutal action” on protestors during their ‘Sansad Chalo’ march. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘More power to all’: Preity Zinta extends support to students and Sonam Wangchuk in NEET-UG leak protests