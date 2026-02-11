Speaker Om Birla to stay away from Lok Sabha till no-confidence motion is decided

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided not to attend proceedings of the House until the no-confidence motion is decided, sources close to him said on Tuesday.

While the Rules of Procedure do not mandate such a step, Birla has taken the decision voluntarily, sources said, adding that he will not enter the House irrespective of any attempt by the government or the Opposition to persuade him otherwise. According to sources, the motion to remove the Speaker is likely to be taken up on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session.

As per parliamentary procedure, at least 50 members would be required to rise in support of the notice for the motion to be admitted, following which the Chair may allow a discussion. Sources indicated that the no-confidence motion against Birla is expected to be discussed at the start of the second phase of the Budget Session.

On Tuesday, a total of 118 MPs from Opposition parties submitted a notice seeking the removal of the Speaker, accusing him of partisan conduct in the functioning of the House. The notice was submitted on behalf of the Opposition by a Congress MP, alleging that Birla repeatedly denied Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the opportunity to speak during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. The notice also cited the suspension of eight Opposition MPs.

In the notice, the Opposition alleged that the Speaker conducted proceedings in a “blatantly partisan manner” and failed to protect the democratic rights of Opposition members.

However, the motion is unlikely to succeed numerically. For a resolution seeking the Speaker’s removal to be carried, the Opposition would require the support of more than half of the total strength of the Lok Sabha, which is 543. (IANS)

Also Read: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for ethical AI and accountable social media in Democracy