Srinagar: Massive Ruckus Erupts In J&K Assembly As MLA's Clash Over Article 370 Banner

SRINAGAR: A huge uproar erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday as BJP members protested against a resolution seeking the reinstatement of special status for the erstwhile state, leading speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to temporarily adjourn the session.

BJP members raised strong objections to Wednesday's resolution, which called for the central government to develop a constitutional approach for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status, as the session got underway.

During Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma's address, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed held up a banner calling for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, prompting anguished BJP legislators to rush into the well, seize, and tear the banner.