Srinagar: Massive Ruckus Erupts In J&K Assembly As MLA's Clash Over Article 370 Banner

SRINAGAR: A huge uproar erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday as BJP members protested against a resolution seeking the reinstatement of special status for the erstwhile state, leading speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to temporarily adjourn the session.
BJP members raised strong objections to Wednesday's resolution, which called for the central government to develop a constitutional approach for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status, as the session got underway.
During Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma's address, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed held up a banner calling for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, prompting anguished BJP legislators to rush into the well, seize, and tear the banner.
The tension had been brewing since Wednesday, when the resolution's passage resulted in continuous disruptions in the House, ultimately causing an adjournment for the day.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary introduced the resolution, calling for the assembly to reaffirm the significance of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional protections, which, it argued, preserved the identity, culture, and rights of its people.
The controversy around Article 370 has dominated discussions since the assembly's inaugural session began on Monday.
PDP leader Waheed Para, representing Pulwama, initially introduced the resolution to reinstate the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.
The assembly's proceedings are highly significant as they signal the resurgence of an elected government following a decade-long absence.
