States across India tighten security measures ahead of NEET re-examination

BHOPAL: Ahead of the NEET re-examination scheduled for tomorrow, authorities across the nation has tightened security measures.

Additional Collector Prakash Chandra Shakya, Bhopal, said the administration is fully prepared for the conduct of the examination and detailed arrangements have been put in place in coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Speaking to ANI, Shakya said, “The district administration is fully prepared for the NEET exam. NTA has appointed two city coordinators — one handling 14 centres and the other 18, making a total of 32 centres. Data for 13,774 students has been received, and inspections of exam centres are complete. Security will be two-layered. Local police outside and agency staff inside for scanning. Students will enter only after these checks. CCTV cameras and jammers are installed at all centres to ensure strict vigilance.”

In Jammu and Kashmir, too, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo said coordinated efforts were underway with multiple agencies to ensure strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).”

The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has held a series of meetings to ensure the strict implementation of SOPs on the ground. We have finalised our preparations by coordinating with the police department, security agencies, and local NTA representatives,” Labroo told reporters.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, SP City, Dehradun, Pramod Kumar said the police have put in place multi-layered security arrangements for the NEET re-exam across centres in the district.”

In Dehradun, NEET will be held across 16 centres with extensive security arrangements. Paper transport will have a police escort team. Each centre is headed by an inspector-level officer, supported by a team leader of the same rank. Teams are deployed for checking duties, ensuring strict vigilance throughout,” Kumar told ANI.

More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test on June 21. The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm, noting that entry gates will close at 1:30 pm. (ANI)

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