Stranded Umrah pilgrims returned safely to India: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India safely, and the remaining Umrah pilgrims are being assisted, stressing that the government is always proactive in addressing the issues and concerns of Indian citizens.

In a statement shared on X, Rijiju also mentioned the contact details of the 24x7 control rooms set up at the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Consulate General in Jeddah.

"Govt is always proactive to the issues and concerns of Indian citizens. The stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India safely in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who have returned earlier. Remaining Umrah pilgrims are being assisted," Rijiju posted on X. (IANS)