Student Agitation Outgrows Any One Leader as Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike Over Exam Row

Reactions pour in after Wangchuk ends hunger strike

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Friday welcomed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s decision to end his 26-day hunger strike over alleged exam irregularities, but said the students’ movement has grown beyond any one individual and should continue until their demands are addressed.

Wangchuk ended his fast late Thursday after meeting Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, who assured him that the Centre would consider the key demands raised by protesting students.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the movement now represents the emotions of lakhs of students across the country. “It is no longer limited to one person or organisation. The government must respond to the concerns of the students,” he told IANS.

CPI MP P. Santhosh Kumar said Wangchuk’s decision to end the fast was not the main issue. According to him, students are demanding the resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged exam irregularities.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said his party has never supported indefinite hunger strikes. Referring to socialist leader Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, he said protests should continue in other democratic forms rather than through prolonged fasts.

JMM MP Mahua Maji said over 50 Opposition MPs had appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, citing concerns over his deteriorating health. She described him as a dedicated activist who stood with students and the public. Maji also claimed Opposition MPs were not allowed to meet Wangchuk in hospital and had instead handed over their appeal to his wife.

Leaders from the ruling NDA also welcomed Wangchuk’s decision. Punjab BJP Vice-President Subhash Sharma said the Centre was committed to resolving the issue and taking steps to eliminate paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad called Wangchuk an “educated and wise person” and said genuine public demands are heard in a democracy, adding that the government had responded positively to his concerns. (IANS)

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