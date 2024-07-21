Sunita Kejriwal Launches "Kejriwal's Guarantees" in Haryana, Kicking Off Poll Campaign

Panchkula: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, on Saturday, sounded the poll bugle in Haryana by launching “Kejriwal’s guarantees” for the state under the helm of BJP for two consecutive terms.

Accompanied by party MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal launched guarantees of giving free electricity round the clock like Punjab and Delhi, employment to every youth, education to every child, free medical treatment, and Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age.

The upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana will likely be in October. (IANS)

