Supreme Court rejects plea on regulating public statements by leaders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea seeking stringent guidelines to regulate public statements made by constitutional functionaries that allegedly violate constitutional morality. The petition cited remarks attributed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leader Nitesh Rane, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others. It claimed that nearly 30 troubling public statements had been identified through research.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a group of former civil servants and academics who filed the petition, urged the court to intervene urgently. He argued that the situation was becoming "very toxic" and stressed that the plea was not directed against any individual but sought broader constitutional safeguards.

However, the Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant expressed reservations about the manner in which the petition was drafted. The court observed that certain individuals had been selectively named while others were omitted, creating the impression that the plea targeted specific persons or a particular political party. "This is not acceptable; they should be fair," the Bench remarked, adding that the apex court could not entertain a petition that appeared partisan.

When Sibal clarified that no specific relief was sought against any named individual and offered to remove references to particular leaders, the Bench suggested withdrawing the current petition and filing a fresh one focused strictly on constitutional principles. The court emphasized that political leaders must foster fraternity and that restraint in public discourse should come from all sides.

The Bench also raised a broader question about enforceability, wondering whether any guidelines framed by the court would actually be followed. "Before the speech comes the thought. How can we control the thought?" it asked. In response, Sibal acknowledged that thoughts cannot be regulated but argued that consequences can be attached to actions. He cited the Vishakha guidelines, which governed workplace sexual harassment until Parliament enacted a law on the issue.

The Bench acknowledged the stature and seriousness of the petitioners but described the plea as "casually drafted." It adjourned the matter for two weeks to allow the filing of a revised petition. Sibal assured the court that a fresh, more neutral plea applicable to all political parties would be submitted within a week. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court Declines to Entertain Pleas Against Assam CM Over Alleged Video