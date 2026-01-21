Supreme Court reserves decision on pleas against hate speech

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on a batch of petitions raising concerns over hate speeches and the alleged failure of authorities to effectively implement existing regulatory mechanisms.

The Justice Nath-led Bench decided to continue hearing the matter concerning an alleged 2021 hate crime against a Muslim cleric in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to assess the status of the trial and the steps taken thereafter.

The clutch of petitions, filed from 2020 onwards, arose in the backdrop of alleged hate speeches linked to the 'Corona Jihad' narrative on social media, the controversial 'UPSC Jihad' programme aired by a television channel, and provocative remarks made at religious gatherings such as Dharam Sansads.

In 2023, the Supreme Court had directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to register FIRs suo motu, even without formal complaints being filed, in cases of communal hate speech.

During the hearing on Tuesday, advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the petitioners, contended that the issue was not the absence of adequate laws but the reluctance of enforcement agencies to act, particularly when the alleged offenders were linked to ruling establishments. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court ruling on Teacher Eligibility Test (TET): Centre seeks data of affected teachers