Take A Look At The List of Chief Ministers Of Jharkhand

RANCHI: Jharkhand is a state located in the eastern part of India and it was carved out from Bihar on November 15, 2000. It is renowned for the tigers and elephants of Betla National Park, the waterfalls, and the graceful Jain temples of Parasnath Hill.

Currently, the total number of seats in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly stands at 81. According to a rule, the number of Ministers in the state cannot go beyond 15% of the Assembly's strength.

Henceforth, the state of Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers including the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister happens to be the de facto executive of the State whereas the Governor is a de jure head. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution states that the Chief Minister, who is the elected head of the state government, shall be appointed by the governor.