Take A Look At The List of Chief Ministers Of Jharkhand

RANCHI: Jharkhand is a state located in the eastern part of India and it was carved out from Bihar on November 15, 2000. It is renowned for the tigers and elephants of Betla National Park, the waterfalls, and the graceful Jain temples of Parasnath Hill.
Currently, the total number of seats in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly stands at 81. According to a rule, the number of Ministers in the state cannot go beyond 15% of the Assembly's strength.
Henceforth, the state of Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers including the Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister happens to be the de facto executive of the State whereas the Governor is a de jure head. Article 164 of the Indian Constitution states that the Chief Minister, who is the elected head of the state government, shall be appointed by the governor.
In order to be qualified to become the chief minister of Jharkhand, the candidate must be a citizen of India whose age must be 25 years of age or more. The candidate should also be a member of the state legislature.
Here is the list of all the chief ministers of Jharkhand till date.
1. Champai Soren
Champai Soren is the current chief minister of Jharkhand who took oath on 2 February 2024. He is a senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
Also known as the 'Jharkhand Tiger', he is the eldest son of Simal Soren, a farmer from the Jilinggoda village in the Saraikela-Kharsawan district.
He actively participated in the Jharkhand movement in the late 1990's alongside Shibu Soren and played a crucial role in the state's formation.
Soren started his political innings by becoming an independent MLA through a by-election on the Saraikela seat. Notably, he served as a cabinet minister in the BJP government led by Arjun Munda, holding significant portfolios from September 11, 2010, to January 18, 2013.
2. Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren served as the chief minister of Jharkhand for two times. His first tenure lasted from 13 July 2013 till 28 Dec 2014 and his second stint was between 27 December 2019 - 31 January 2024. Like his successor, Hemant Soren is also a stalwart leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.
He was born on 10 August 1975 to Shibu Soren and Roopi in the Ramgarh district. He plunged into electoral politics in the 2005 assembly polls.
3. Raghubar Das
Raghubar Das served as the sixth Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 28 December 2014 to 23 December 2019. The BJP leader was born on 3 May 1955.
He happened to be a former employee of Tata Steel and served as a member of the state legislature for five times. His previous tenures included serving as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Urban Development Minister during the BJP-led government in the state.
4. Arjun Munda
Arjun Munda is a tall leader of the BJP's Jharkhand unit. He served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for three times. His first tenure was between 18 Mar 2003 - 02 Mar 2005, second stint between 12 Mar 2005 - 14 Sep 2006 and his third tenure lasted from 11 Sep 2010 till 18 Jan 2013.
He was also the Member of Parliament (MP) in the 15th Lok Sabha.
5. Shibu Soren
Belonging to the JMM, Shibu Soren served as the chief minister of Jharkhand for two times. His first tenure lasted from 02 Mar 2005 till 12 Mar 2005 while his second stint was between 27 Aug 2008 - 18 Jan 2009.
6. Madhu Koda
Madhu Koda served as the fourth chief minister of Jharkhand from 19 September 2006 – 27 August 2008.
He happens to be only the third independent politician to presume the office of Chief Minister of a state in India.
7. Babulal Marandi
Babulal Marandi happened to be the first chief minister of Jharkhand. He was the founder and national President of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik).
He was the Member of Parliament in 12th, 13th 14th and 15th Lok Sabha from Jharkhand. He was the Union State Minister (MoS) for Forests & Environment of India in the BJP – led National Democratic Alliance Government in 1998 to 2000. He was appointed as Jharkhand BJP president on 04 July 2023.