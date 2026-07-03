Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) opposes Mekedatu Dam, vows continued fight

CHENNAI: Strongly opposing Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Thursday resolved to continue its fight against the project, describing it as a threat to the rights of Tamil Nadu’s farmers and a violation of judicial orders.

The resolution was among three major resolutions adopted at a meeting of District Congress Committee presidents held at Sathyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai. The meeting was chaired by the newly appointed TNCC president and MP Manickam Tagore and led by Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader S. Rajesh Kumar. The TNCC said the proposed Mekedatu dam was contrary to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment.

Endorsing Manickam Tagore’s recent statement, the party asserted that not even a single brick would be allowed to be laid for the project without Tamil Nadu’s consent. It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of Cauvery delta farmers and vowed to continue opposing Karnataka’s efforts to construct the dam. (IANS)

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