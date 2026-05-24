Tamil Nadu Government Cancels Over 100 Short-Term Tenders to Enhance Transparency

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cancelled more than 100 short-term tenders issued across several major departments, including Public Works, Electricity, Rural Development and Municipal Administration, as part of a larger move by the newly formed government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to tighten administrative procedures and bring greater transparency to public works contracts.

Short-term tenders are generally issued in situations involving urgent or emergency requirements, where the normal bidding period is reduced to speed up the execution of works. Such tenders are often used for projects that require immediate attention and cannot wait for the standard procurement process.

However, the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, after assuming office, had announced that works should not be carried out through the short-term tender route except under unavoidable circumstances. Acting on this policy decision, the government has initiated a wide-ranging review of tenders that were issued under shortened timelines.

As part of the exercise, several tenders floated during recent weeks have now been withdrawn.

According to official sources, tenders issued between May 13 and May 22 across multiple departments have been identified and subsequently cancelled. The affected departments include the Rural Development Department, Transport Department, Public Works Department (PWD), Electricity Department, Chennai Corporation, Municipal Administration Department and the Water Supply Department.

Authorities said the cancellation of these tenders was undertaken for "administrative reasons," although no further details were immediately made available regarding specific projects affected or the financial value involved.

The move is being viewed as part of a broader administrative overhaul by the new government, aimed at increasing scrutiny over public expenditure and ensuring that government contracts follow a more transparent and competitive process. (IANS)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Cabinet Expanded: 23 New Ministers Inducted, Coalition Government Formed