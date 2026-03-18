Tamil Nadu heats up as Opposition protests against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

TIRUPPUR: The political temperature in Tamil Nadu heightened as opposition parties staged a large-scale protest in Tiruppur, targeting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government while also highlighting central government support for local farmers.

The protest, organized under the banner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saw AIADMK leaders and BJP representatives address a gathering of party workers and citizens, outlining alleged failings of the DMK administration.

Speaking to reporters at the event, AIADMK leader Pollachi Jayaraman said, "The countdown has begun for the DMK government. People are fed up with corruption, rising costs, and the lack of safety for women. The DMK has no chance of returning as a major force in the 234 constituencies. The people are ready for a change, and Edappadi Palaniswami will lead Tamil Nadu to a new future."

He cited several grievances, including allegations of large-scale sand and mineral smuggling, growing sexual assault cases, and economic strain from increased house, property, water, and garbage taxes. "The government seems more interested in supplying drugs to the youth than books," he added, drawing sharp criticism.

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan highlighted efforts to support local farmers. She recalled a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the challenges faced by coconut farmers.

"The Finance Minister has allocated three and a half minutes in the budget specifically for coconut farmers, an unprecedented step. New schemes have been introduced to ensure the welfare and growth of our farmers in Tamil Nadu," Srinivasan said.

The protest also focused on Tamil heritage and culture. Leaders emphasized the importance of archaeological sites such as Keezhadi and Adichanallur, noting that the central government has sanctioned funds for museums and research to showcase the antiquity of Tamil culture.

"This heritage belongs to the millions of people in Tamil Nadu. The state government should not take sole credit through sticker politics," the speakers asserted.

This comes as Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10. (ANI)

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