Tamil Nadu: Left parties, VCK hold key as DMK weighs support formula for AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have emerged as crucial players in the rapidly evolving political developments in Tamil Nadu, with their support likely to determine whether actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) can form the next government or whether an alternative arrangement backed by the DMK and the AIADMK could take shape.

Amid continuing uncertainty over government formation following the Assembly election results, DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday held discussions with CPI-M State Secretary P. Shanmugam, CPI State Secretary M. Veerapandian, and VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan at his residence on Cenotaph Road in Chennai. Sources said Stalin discussed the possibility of the DMK extending support to the AIADMK to facilitate the formation of a government and prevent prolonged political instability in the state. The discussions assume significance as no party or alliance has so far managed to secure the required majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. The three parties together account for six MLAs, making their stand crucial in the present political arithmetic. According to sources, the CPI-M and CPI leaders informed Stalin that their respective state committees would deliberate on the issue during meetings scheduled for Friday before arriving at a final decision. VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan is learnt to have indicated that his party would broadly follow the position adopted by the two Communist parties. (IANS)

Also Read: TVK stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, seeks two weeks to prove majority