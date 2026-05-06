TVK stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu, seeks two weeks to prove majority

CHENNAI: Actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has staked a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly elections, winning 108 seats.

With no party securing the required majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly, the state has entered a phase of political uncertainty and intense negotiations.

Banking on its strong electoral performance, the TVK has approached Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, asserting its right to form the government and seeking a two-week window to prove its majority on the floor of the house.

The development has triggered speculation over possible alliances, as the TVK remains 10 seats short of the halfway mark.

Attention has now shifted to which parties or independents may extend support to Vijay's party, enabling it to form a stable government. (IANS)

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