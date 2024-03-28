TAMIL NADU: K Padmarajan, a 65-year-old tyre repair shop owner from Mettur, Tamil Nadu, is all set to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Dharmapuri constituency Despite facing defeat 238 times since his attempts first long back in the year 1988, Padmarajan has remains firm in his commitment to participate in India’s democratic process. As being popularly called the "Election King", Padma Rajan sees victory differently than most candidates. For him, the act of participation is paramount, and he accepts his inevitable defeat with satisfaction.

The determination of Padmarajan to contest elections took him across the country, into presidential and local elections. Throughout his journey, Padmarajan had faced formidable opponents including PM Narendra Modi, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party Inspite of the financial cost, Padmarajan, who has spent thousands of amount on nomination fees over the last three decades, still shows up the hope to contest. His only success so far was a place in the Limca Book of Records as India’s most unsuccessful candidate. Padmarajan's tenacity has not gone unnoticed.

He has become a symbol of resilience, and is often invited to speak about his experiences and the importance of perseverance, especially in the event of failure. As India wrestles with debates about the effectiveness of its democratic process, Padmarajan remains a strong advocate of civic engagement. He also emphasizes the importance of the franchise, regardless of the outcome. For Padmarajan as he quotes, the journey is more important than the destination.

Despite of his constant efforts, he remains humble, accepting that the success will come as a surprise. As he gears up for another electoral battle, Padmaraja’s story is a reminder of the enduring spirit of democracy and the power of individual participation in shaping the country’s future that constant struggle and willpower can help to a make successful chase or to make a dream turn into a reality.

