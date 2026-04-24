Tensions at Chennai as Tamilisai, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers get into confrontation

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at a polling booth in Chennai's Mylapore Assembly constituency on Thursday after a confrontation broke out between BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan and DMK polling agents over alleged voting irregularities.

The incident occurred at a polling station located in Alwarpet, where Tamilisai raised objections, alleging that certain individuals were allowed to cast their votes without proper identification.

Her claims were immediately contested by DMK agents present at the booth, leading to a heated verbal exchange between the two sides.

As the situation escalated, police personnel intervened and dispersed the crowd to restore order, ensuring that polling resumed without further disruption. (IANS)

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