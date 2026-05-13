They want sacrifice only from public: Imran Masood slams PM over austerity appeal

New Delhi: Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent appeal urging citizens to conserve fuel, avoid non-essential purchases such as gold, and adopt austerity measures amid the global economic crisis.

Masood alleged that the burden of sacrifice was being placed only on ordinary citizens while the BJP government continued to organise large-scale events. Referring to one such programme, he claimed that nearly two lakh litres of fuel were consumed, questioning why public spending alone was being targeted.

Drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Congress leader said Shastri had first practised austerity personally before appealing to the nation, which created an emotional connection with people. In contrast, Masood argued that the present government had not reduced its own expenditure while asking citizens to cut spending.

He also criticised the Prime Minister's suggestion to avoid buying gold, saying it would affect jewellers and traditional wedding customs in India, where gifting gold is common. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Masood claimed that several warnings made by Gandhi about the economy were now proving correct.

Targeting the government's push for natural farming and reduced dependence on chemical fertilisers, Masood alleged that the Centre was attempting to hide fertiliser shortages by shifting responsibility onto farmers and citizens instead of addressing policy failures. (IANS)

Also Read: IAF’s Suryakiran flypast in Somnath fills hearts with pride: Prime Minister Narendra Modi