Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan elected Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a moment that blended parliamentary tradition with rare political theatre, seven-time Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was on Friday elected Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly after a historic three-cornered contest that underscored the new political equations in the state. For the first time in the history of the Kerala Assembly, the election to the Speaker’s post witnessed candidates from all three political formations represented in the House. Announcing the results, Sudhakaran declared that Radhakrishnan had secured 101 votes, while Moideen got 35 and Gopakumar bagged three votes. (IANS)

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