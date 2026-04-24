Record voter turnout indicates Trinamool's victory in Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: With a record 90 per cent polling percentage during the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that such a high voter turnout indicates that the Trinamool Congress is already in a position to win the election.

At an election rally in Kolkata, Chief Minister Banerjee said, "If my eyes are right, given the voting that took place today, I would say that we (Trinamool Congress) have already moved to a place where we can win."

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said, "Do you know why so many votes were cast? This election is a fight to protect people's rights, that's why people voted in such large numbers."

At the same time, she noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) if it wins this election and that is why people voted in such large numbers to protect their rights.

"From my understanding of people's mind, we (Trinamool Congress) are already in a position to win, given the polling held so far today. I am not interested in any post, I only want end of BJP government at the Centre," the Chief Minister said at the rally in Bowbazar area under Chowrangee Assembly constituency. (IANS)

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