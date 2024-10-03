‘Thousands of crores of corruption’: RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, demands thorough inquiry in MUDA ‘scam’

Mysuru: RTI activist and one of the petitioners in the MUDA ‘scam’, Snehamayi Krishna, demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and said that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday with all the required documents. The petitioner added that the Siddaramaiah case is “just an example” and his main demand is a thorough investigation into all the plot allotments since 2015.

“As I have filed a complaint with ED, after registering it they (ED) have summoned me to appear tomorrow. I’m going to Bengaluru tomorrow. Whatever the documents are required, which ED have asked, I have given all of them, if they ask for anything else, I’ll give them tomorrow,” Krishna told ANI on Wednesday.

“My demand is that in the MUDA scam there are thousands of crores of corruption, and I am demanding a thorough inquiry into that. I have taken the Siddaramaiah case just as an example, my demand is a thorough inquiry into plot allotment from 2015, which started from that date. I am demanding an inquiry into the 50:50 ratio of land that has been allotted since 2015,” he added. On Tuesday, the Directorate of Enforcement summoned RTI activist and one of the petitioners in the MUDA scam case, Snehamayi Krishna, to appear before it on October 3 and produce all the documents and records pertaining to the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority scam. This is regarding his email complaint to ED against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in an alleged money laundering case against the Karnataka Chief Minister, linked to the MUDA. After the ED booked the Karnataka CM for money laundering in a case linked to the alleged MUDA land allotment scam, his wife wrote to the MUDA Commissioner, offering to surrender the 14 plots that were allotted to her by the authority.’ The Mysuru Lokayukta officially initiated an inquiry and investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, by MUDA. (ANI)

