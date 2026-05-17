Tibetan Buddhists hold prayers for world peace amid West Asia crisis

Shimla: Tibetan Buddhists, senior monks, Tulkus and devotees gathered at Dorje Drak Monastery on Saturday for special prayers and advanced Buddhist teachings led by His Eminence 7th Namkhai Nyingpo Rinpoche amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The gathering prayed for world peace and an end to tensions involving Iran, Israel and the USA.

The revered lama conducted a five-day series of teachings, empowerments and oral transmissions rooted in Tibetan Buddhism’s sacred tantric traditions, later extended into a sixth day after long-life prayers held on Friday. The sessions included Vajrakilaya empowerments, Manjushri Senge empowerment, oral transmissions of Tsedak practices and Long-Life Empowerment rituals.

The spiritual programme aimed to preserve the traditions of the Nyingma School, one of the four principal schools of Tibetan Buddhism. A key focus was also on the young reincarnated lama, Jigdrel Pema Shedrup Tenpai Gyaltsen, popularly known as Yangsi Rinpoche, who is regarded as the spiritual successor of Kyabje Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche.

Speaking to ANI, monk Kunga Lama said the teachings and empowerments are vital for preserving Buddhist spiritual lineages and practising tantra. He stressed that the teachings are not merely ceremonial but are meant to promote self-improvement, compassion and peace.

Referring to global conflicts and environmental crises, he said Buddhism emphasises transforming the human mind as the first step toward achieving peace. “Our guru advised that first we must change our own minds and bring more peace into the world,” he said.

Tibetan devotee Tsering Dorjee also highlighted the importance of compassion during current global tensions. He said anger, hatred and excessive attachment are the root causes of suffering, while Buddhist teachings encourage kindness and concern for all beings.

He added that humanity should rise above divisions and conflicts, while devotees continue to pray for global peace and harmony. (ANI)

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