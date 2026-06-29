Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives in Ladakh for 2-month long summer stay

Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, arrived on Sunday for his extended 2-month long summer stay in Ladakh region, officials said. Officials added that the 14th Dalai Lama arrived here for his annual extended summer stay, marking the beginning of a two-month visit to the Union Territory. The visit follows his recent medical treatment in Delhi. During his stay, the Dalai Lama is scheduled to participate in religious teachings, public interactions and special programmes across the region. According to officials associated with the visit, the Leh administration, in coordination with the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the Ladakh Gonpa Association (LGA), has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the spiritual leader’s stay and the events planned during the coming weeks. The Dalai Lama is expected to remain in Ladakh through July and part of August. While the number of public teachings and audiences is likely to be limited this year in view of his recent knee surgery and the need for adequate rest, the Tibetan spiritual leader is expected to visit Matho village, where he will confer the Yarchos Chenmo teachings. His 91st birthday, falling on July 6, is also scheduled to be celebrated in Ladakh with religious and cultural programmes. (IANS)

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