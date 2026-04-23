TMC files complaint with ECI, accuses CRPF of ‘beating up’ voters in Nandigram

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Central forces, accusing the personnel of beating and intimidating villagers in Nandigram in West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

The party has submitted a letter to the ECI in this regard, said a Trinamool leader on Wednesday.

In the letter, Trinamool claimed that the CRPF is working at the "behest of the BJP", and the Central forces are being "used for political gain". The party said that this must be stopped immediately.

On Tuesday, several incidents of violence took place in the Nandigram Assembly constituency of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Especially in the Kacharpur area, several villagers complained about the Central forces jawans beating them up for no reason. Some women from the area also protested against this.

A local youth named Khokan Santra told media persons, "I live in Howrah due to work. I had returned home to vote. Before I could understand anything, the Central forces jawans beat me up." Villagers claimed that four people were injured in the incident. They are being treated at the Nandigram Super Speciality Hospital.

In a letter to the Commission, Trinamool has written that the CRPF has been accused of intimidation, using excessive force, and beating the residents of Nandigram constituency.

The party alleged that the Central forces are hitting ordinary people without provocation. Using a photograph as evidence, the ruling party claimed that the act was not only immoral but also against the law.

The party said such acts are not advisable for those responsible for ensuring that the elections are held peacefully and without any hindrance.

Targeting the Union Home Ministry, Trinamool alleged the BJP is "clearly misusing" the CRPF.

The party has urged the Commission to issue a show-cause notice to the CRPF, suspend the accused jawans, and ensure that such incidents do not happen again. (IANS)

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