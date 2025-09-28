TN BJP slams actor Vijay’s DMK-backed politics, prepares for 2026 polls

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has launched a fierce political attack on actor Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accusing him of acting as a proxy for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and warning that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is preparing to deliver a decisive blow to the DMK in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Prasad said Tamil Nadu’s political culture has been reduced to “advertisement-driven propaganda and corrupt vote-trading,” replacing genuine, welfare-based governance. “People are tired of this so-called ‘strategy’—a vote-stealing circus. Democracy demands visionary plans for food, water, education, healthcare and industry, but the DMK has turned politics into a cesspool of looters and plunderers,” he charged.

The BJP leader alleged that the DMK is pouring “thousands of crores into an advertisement-fuelled political machine” and has now “roped in actor Vijay to split the anti-DMK vote.” He said that Vijay’s state-wide campaigns — from his first Vikravandi meeting to his latest rally in Namakkal — are “lavishly bankrolled by lottery barons and DMK’s plundered wealth,” adding that Vijay’s speeches attacking the BJP and the central government “reveal him as a puppet swaying to the DMK’s manipulative tune.”

Prasad claimed the NDA, led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, is witnessing “massive public support.” “Wherever EPS campaigns, there is a tsunami of people. The BJP under Nainar Nagendran is gearing up for a relentless campaign to expose the DMK’s failures,” he said.

He also singled out political strategist Sebastian Simon, accusing him of “divisive and extremist tactics” and “blasphemous rhetoric,” and warned him to stop “mocking Hindu beliefs.” Prasad alleged the DMK’s “pen war room” was scripting the entire show — from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s subtle remarks on Vijay to Vijay’s “reel-driven” events — calling it “an elaborate drama to confuse voters.” (IANS)

