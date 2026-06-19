Tribal communities exemplify harmony with nature, human values: President Murmu

BETUL: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the tribal communities of India for preserving their rich cultural heritage, traditional values and close bond with nature, describing them as a source of inspiration for society at large.

Addressing a large gathering at the 'Empowerment of Tribal Society through Spiritual Awakening' conference at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Betul, President Murmu said tribal communities have safeguarded their customs and traditions across generations while remaining deeply connected to the environment.

"The tribal community has preserved its traditions and cultural heritage through generations. Their lives are rooted in empathy, cooperation, honesty and human values, which inspire society at large," President Murmu said.

Highlighting the importance of spiritual values, the President said inner awakening strengthens individuals and communities alike.

"Spirituality brings peace, balance and renewed hope in a person's life. Such transformation helps create positive change in society and contributes to the empowerment of communities," she said.

President Murmu particularly emphasised the tribal way of life and its relevance in addressing contemporary environmental challenges. She noted that tribal communities have long practised sustainable living and have maintained a harmonious relationship with nature.

"The tribal community's bond with nature and its approach towards conserving water, forests and land serve as an exemplary model for society today," the President said.

Calling for greater public participation in environmental protection, she urged citizens to take up large-scale tree plantation and make conservation efforts a people's movement. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam CM Sarma Briefs President Murmu on State’s Growth Push, Seeks Guidance for Welfare Agenda