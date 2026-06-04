Assam CM Sarma Briefs President Murmu on State’s Growth Push, Seeks Guidance for Welfare Agenda

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and briefed her on the state’s ongoing development initiatives and economic growth trajectory.

Sarma shared details of the meeting through a post on the social media platform X, describing the interaction with the President as “inspiring” and noting that her guidance continues to motivate him in public service.

“Honoured to call upon Mahamahim Rashtrapati Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji today. An epitome of courage, resilience, and leadership, meeting Hon’ble President is always an inspiring experience, and her words act as an encouragement in our path of public service,” the Chief Minister wrote.

According to Sarma, he apprised the President about Assam’s growth journey and the state government’s plans to sustain the development momentum in the coming years.

“After assuming office for the second time, I briefed her on Assam’s ongoing growth journey as India’s fastest-growing state and how we plan to take this momentum forward,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also said that he sought the President’s blessings and guidance for continuing welfare-oriented governance and developmental activities in Assam.

“I sought her blessings and guidance to continue our journey of public welfare and development,” Sarma added.

The meeting assumes significance as the Assam government has been actively highlighting the state’s economic progress and infrastructure expansion in recent years.

Under Sarma’s leadership, the state has focused on sectors such as connectivity, healthcare, education, industrial investment, and welfare schemes to accelerate growth and improve public service delivery.

Sarma, who assumed office as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term earlier this year following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance’s victory in the Assembly elections, has repeatedly asserted that Assam is witnessing rapid economic transformation and increased investor confidence.

The Chief Minister has also emphasised the government’s commitment to achieving long-term development goals through infrastructure projects, industrial policies, and social welfare initiatives across the state.

President Droupadi Murmu has frequently interacted with leaders from northeastern states and has underscored the importance of inclusive development and cultural diversity in the region during her various engagements. (IANS)

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