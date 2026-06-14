Trinamool Congress (TMC) targets ECI over ‘mysterious’ fire that gutted ‘4,000 EVMs’ in Kolkata

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit out at the Election Commission of India (ECI) after a massive fire gutted nearly 4,000 EVMs stored in a government building in Kolkata. The party has demanded a transparent investigation, questioning whether the incident was a deliberate attempt to make 'crucial evidence vanish after tampering with Democracy.'

All India Trinamool Congress, in an official post on X, cast doubt on the timing and circumstances of the incident, terming the loss of critical electoral equipment as "mysterious."

The post read, "MYSTERIOUSLY DESTROYED IN FIRE! 4,000 Control Units. 4,000 Ballot Units. 4,000 VVPATs. Linked to Kasba, Jadavpur, Behala East, Behala West, Metiaburuz, Satgachia and multiple assembly constituencies under Diamond Harbour sub-division.

TMC further wrote that ECI cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives, emphasising that judicial intervention had previously been sought to ensure the security of these machines.

"@ECISVEEP cannot keep hiding behind planted narratives forever. Judicial intervention was previously sought to preserve EVMs and CCTV footage. Then how can such incidents happen?" the post read

The party further questioned the integrity of the event, asking, "Was this merely an accident...or a calculated attempt to make crucial evidence vanish after tampering with Democracy itself? (ANI)

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