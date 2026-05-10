Trinamool Congress’s battle against BJP to continue: Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: As Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday afternoon, Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, claimed that his party’ struggle and movement against BJP would continue.

He said this was despite the BJP’s victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections through an allegedly rigged process.

“We have fought an extremely difficult election where nearly 30 lakh genuine voters were allegedly disenfranchised from the electoral rolls. Throughout this entire process, we witnessed what we believe was deeply partisan conduct by several government agencies as well as the Election Commission of India,” Banerjee observed in a social media statement issued on Saturday.

Targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI), Banerjee said that the democratic institutions that were meant to function impartially appeared compromised, raising serious concerns about the fairness, credibility and transparency of the electoral process in West Bengal.

“From the counting process to allegations surrounding the handling and movement of EVMs, mismatch of control units, several disturbing incidents have left millions of people questioning whether the true mandate of the people has been respected. I have already demanded the release of CCTV FOOTAGE FROM THE COUNTING CENTRES and a transparent counting of VVPAT slips so that the truth can come before the people and every doubt can be addressed openly and honestly,” his statement read.

According to him, since democracy could only survive when electoral institutions inspire trust and confidence among citizens, what was witnessed in the recently concluded West Bengal elections was shaking the trust of the people in these institutions.

“At the same time, reports of post-poll violence, attacks on party offices, intimidation of our party workers and threats against supporters are deeply alarming and unacceptable in a democratic society. Many dedicated Trinamool workers and supporters who fought tirelessly on the ground have allegedly faced targeted attacks and have been forced to flee their homes out of fear and insecurity. No political worker in a democracy should ever have to choose between their safety and their political beliefs,” Banerjee said. He concluded his statement claiming that he and his colleagues in Trinamool Congress would continue to stand firmly with the people of West Bengal and with every Trinamool worker who fought tooth and nail against what his party believed was a compromised electoral machinery. (IANS)

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