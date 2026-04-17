Trinamool files Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation complaint with ECI against Irani

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against BJP leaders Smriti Irani, Suvendu Adhikari and others for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and indulging in corrupt practice and offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal, the Trinamool Congress said, "This is to bring to your attention that on 15.04.2026, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, Smt. Smriti Irani and other leaders, members and workers of the BJP have announced a new scheme, namely, 'Matrishakti Bhorsa Card', wherein they are promising to give Rs 3,000 on a monthly basis, directly into the accounts of the cardholders. They have been distributing forms of the said newly introduced scheme at various places."

The Mamata Banerjee-led party further said, "Such acts constitute a grave violation of the MCC and the rules and regulations prescribed by the ECI. Under the garb of such announcement, women beneficiaries are being induced to fill and submit the aforesaid forms, pursuant to which monetary consideration is disbursed, either through direct bank transfers or in cash." (IANS)

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