Udyog Bhawan Metro Station in Delhi renamed as ‘Seva Teerth Bhawan’ station

New Delhi: In a significant administrative decision, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Udyog Bhawan Metro Station in the national Capital will be renamed as ‘Seva Teerth Bhawan’ station. The move reflects a shift in administrative identity and aligns with evolving governance priorities in central Delhi. The announcement was made during a public address, where Khattar underlined the importance of renaming public spaces to reflect the nation’s changing institutional ethos and governance vision. He said the renaming aims to align the station’s identity with the broader vision associated with ‘Seva Teerth Bhawan’, marking a symbolic transformation within the city’s central administrative zone. The change is expected to come into effect following the completion of necessary administrative approvals and coordination with the authorities concerned. (ians)

Also Read: Cabinet okays Rs 12,015 crore project to expand Delhi Metro across 13 new stations