Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls for ‘ruthless approach’ against drug traffickers

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the ‘Narcotics Control Vision Document 2026-2029’ and advocated a tech-driven, ‘ruthless approach’ against drug traffickers by law enforcement agencies.

Chairing the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in the national capital on Friday, he said, “If we fight against drug trafficking collectively, we will cover a long distance in this battle in the next three years.”

“Our response must be intelligence-led. We need to adopt a technology-driven approach. We will have to fight using a network-centric strategy. We must move forward with a ruthless approach; only then can we achieve victory against this challenge,” he said.

The Union Minister also reminded officials that their ‘ruthless approach’ should only be against drug traffickers and their approach towards the youth, who have got addicted to drugs, should be of compassion.

He called for intensifying the efforts to achieve “Nasha Mukt Bharat” and achieve better outcomes in the next one year so that the strategy for the next two years could be refined for better effectiveness.

The Home Minister also released the NCB Annual Report 2025 and inaugurated newly constructed NCB zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati.

“My request is that everyone should carefully read the NCB Annual Report so that, over the coming year, not a single indicator falls below the current level. Instead, every metric should improve significantly and be reflected in the next annual report,” he said.

Home Minister Shah also launched the ‘Online Drug Disposal Fortnight Campaign’, complementing narcotics control and law enforcement agencies for destroying seized drugs worth Rs 12,525 crore in a single day. (IANS)

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