Union Home Minister Amit Shah to blow poll bugle in Odisha on April 25

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to blow the poll bugle in Odisha by addressing a public gathering at Sonepur of Subarnapur district in Western Odisha on April 25.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Golak Mohapatra, Odisha BJP Vice President, said that Amit Shah will address a public rally at Sonepur assembly segment under Balangir Parliamentary constituency on April 25.

He will later hold meetings with party leaders in Bhubaneswar to devise a strategy for the upcoming simultaneous elections in Odisha.

“BharatiyaJanata Party will fight on the issue of Maa (Mother), Mati (Motherland) and MatrBhasha (Mother Tongue) and the dignity of Odias. The party has started a war for the pride of Odia and against the oppression of Odias, distortion of its language and forcing the youths of Odisha to become bonded labourers. The fight will kick start from Sonepur. Home Minister will blow the poll bugle in the state from Sonepur on April 25,” Mohapatra said.

He said that the Home Minister would convey to the people of Odisha what he had said during an interview two days back. He said the ruling BijuJanata Dal (BJD) has weakened in the state and BJP will be the new power in Odisha.

Amit Shah during the interview had said that the BJP has decided to go solo in Odisha as its workers in the state believed that the party should fight separately for Odia language, culture, and for the pride of Odisha.

The Home Minister, in the interview, also urged the voters in Odisha to give the responsibility for the state's growth to the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

BJP party workers in the state expect Home Minister Amit Shah to finally break the silence and launch a direct attack against the ruling BJD and its leaders over various issues.

Both the parties (BJD and BJP) were in talks to fight the elections together but the alliance talks did not materialise. (IANS)

