Union Minister Chirag Paswan favours caste census: Govt schemes framed keeping caste in mind

RANCHI: After the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reiterated the demand for a caste census on Saturday, sparking fresh debate over the issue, Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed his support for the initiative.

Paswan stated that a caste census is essential, as many government schemes are framed with caste considerations in mind. Notably, Paswan was re-elected as the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Sunday during the party's National Executive meeting held in Ranchi.

While interacting with the media, Paswan said, "My party has always maintained a clear stance in favour of a caste census. We want the caste census to happen because many times, both state and central governments design schemes that take caste into account. These schemes are prepared with the intent of integrating different castes into the mainstream."

"In such a situation, the government should have accurate information about the population of each caste. At the very least, this data should exist so that funds can be allocated proportionately. Whether it's about implementing schemes or integrating certain castes into the mainstream, the government should have these figures," he added.

When asked about his re-election as the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Paswan said, "The National Executive meeting was held today in Ranchi, with executive members from across the country in attendance. The primary objective of this meeting was to elect the National President. I have been re-elected as the National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)."

Earlier, addressing a gathering at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Prayagraj, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I checked the list of Miss India contestants to see if there were any Dalit, tribal, or OBC women, but there were none."

He criticised the media for being indifferent to the concerns of farmers and labourers, stating, "The media still focuses on dance, music, cricket, and Bollywood, but it does not discuss the issues of farmers and labourers."

Rahul further asserted that when Congress forms the government, it will conduct a caste census and remove the 50 percent cap on reservations. "We will conduct a caste census, and the 50 percent cap on reservations, which I do not accept, will be removed. First, we need to have data regarding the participation of different castes in various institutions. Talks about reservations always occur, but they never materialise," he said. (ANI)

