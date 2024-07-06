Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan to inaugurate party office in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Lok Janshakti Party (R) chief, Chirag Paswan will be visiting Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the state party head office in the month of September this year. This was informed by the state LJP (R) President, Riba Pangia.

He said that Chirag Paswan, who is also the Union Minister of Food Processing & Industries has agreed to visit Itanagar to inaugurate the state party head office located at 6-kilo here.

Pangia said the state party executive members met with the minister at his office, New Delhi, on July 4. Wherein, the members also discussed a length on the position of the LJP (R) party in Arunachal Pradesh.

"With the official inauguration of the party office in the state, it will access full time operation of the organization," he added. Chirag Paswan, who won the parliamentary election against RJDs Shiv Chandra Ram by over 6 lakhs votes from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, Bihar, is the national President of LJP (R).

Out of the 71 ministers under the Modi government, Paswan has been appointed as the Union Minister of Food Processing & Industries. In the year 2014, LJP (R) joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

